Two facing felony charges after child exposed to methamphetamine

A Gainesville man and woman are both facing felony charges of child cruelty after allegedly exposing a 3 year-old child to methamphetamine at a hotel in Hall County.

Joshua James Starley, 31, and Brenda Chadale Jones, 28, were arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree cruelty to children after police say the couple allowed the child access to the drug. Both were arrested at the Budgetel Inn in Hall County.

Police say the child ingested an undetermined amount of methamphetamine and was given medical attention. The child's condition is not known at this time.

Starley and Jones remain jailed and it's unclear when they'll appear in court.

