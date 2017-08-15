Alpharetta bank robbery suspect captured within minutes

It didn't take long for police to apprehend a man who allegedly robbed a SunTrust bank location in Alpharetta Tuesday morning.More >
It didn't take long for police to apprehend a man who allegedly robbed a SunTrust bank location in Alpharetta Tuesday morning.More >
Basil Eleby, the man accused of starting a fire underneath I-85 in late March that caused a section of the roadway to collapse, appeared in court on Monday and his legal team asked the judge for more time to prepare.More >
Basil Eleby, the man accused of starting a fire underneath I-85 in late March that caused a section of the roadway to collapse, appeared in court on Monday and his legal team asked the judge for more time to prepare.More >
Voices of unity are speaking up. A metro Atlanta woman, a former Skinhead, tells CBS46 about the divisions that drove her as a teen, and now her commitment to peace.More >
Voices of unity are speaking up. A metro Atlanta woman, a former Skinhead, tells CBS46 about the divisions that drove her as a teen, and now her commitment to peace.More >
The latest edition of CBS46's Surprise Squad came from a viewer nomination on our website. A metro Atlanta mom wanted to honor an educator whose commitment to her daughter -- inside and out of the classroom -- has changed their lives.More >
The latest edition of CBS46's Surprise Squad came from a viewer nomination on our website. A metro Atlanta mom wanted to honor an educator whose commitment to her daughter -- inside and out of the classroom -- has changed their lives.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who allegedly climbed through a McDonald's drive-thru window and stole cash drawers in Alpharetta.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who allegedly climbed through a McDonald's drive-thru window and stole cash drawers in Alpharetta.More >
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >
A physical education teacher was arrested after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.More >
A physical education teacher was arrested after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.More >
A DeKalb County native and former player in the National Football League is in jail after leading police on a high speed chase following an alleged robbery at a cell phone store.More >
A DeKalb County native and former player in the National Football League is in jail after leading police on a high speed chase following an alleged robbery at a cell phone store.More >