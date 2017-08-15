Alpharetta bank robbery suspect captured within minutes

It didn't take long for police to apprehend a man who allegedly robbed a SunTrust bank location in Alpharetta Tuesday morning. In fact, it took all of 10 minutes before police had their man.

According to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, the man entered the facility and demanded cash. He also allegedly robbed a customer of money on his way out.

The suspect didn't know that officers were on patrol in the area and were alerted to the crime. The suspect was arrested just 10 minutes later as he tried to flee to an area apartment complex.

