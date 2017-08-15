Clayton Co. PD, SWAT involved in standoff on Old Dixie Highway - CBS46 News

Clayton Co. PD, SWAT involved in standoff on Old Dixie Highway

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
none none
JONESBORO, GA (CBS46) -

The Clayton County Police Dept. and SWAT are involved in a standoff at the Southside Inn on Old Dixie Highway in Jonesboro. 

According to officials, a man reportedly armed with a gun has barricaded himself inside of a room. 

Stay with CBS 46 as this story continues to develop. 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46