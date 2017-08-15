SPLC: New report records 917 active hate groups in US, 32 in Georgia

The SPLC has identified 32 hate groups in the state of Georgia. (Source: SPLC)

A new report from the Southern Poverty Law Center lists more than two dozen active hate groups in Georgia.

The SPLC lists 32 active hate groups in the state. The SPLC is a civil rights organization whose aim is to teach tolerance and track hate throughout the country.

According to the new report, there are over 900 active hate groups throughout the United States, with 130 active groups of the Ku Klux Klan and nearly 100 active neo-Nazi groups.

The report also cites near historic highs in documented hate groups in the United States, rising from 892 in 2015 to 917 in 2016. The all-time high was in 2011 when the SPLC documented 1,018 groups.

