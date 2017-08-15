SPLC: New report records 917 active hate groups in US, 32 in Georgia

Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >
Deputies responding to a suspicious call in Newton County led to the discovery of a woman's body on Saturday.More >
A DeKalb County native and former player in the National Football League is in jail after leading police on a high speed chase following an alleged robbery at a cell phone store.More >
