Man proudly waves Confederate flag

For the last 10 years, Alan Keck has waved his Confederate flag proudly in and around Grant Park in Atlanta.

“I think it’s incumbent upon us to our past and speak peacefully and freely about what we believe in” says Keck.

Even though it controversial, Keck says it's part of our history.

“I understand for a lot of people this is hurtful, but I can’t change their mind by packing this away.”

Keck does not believe that the Confederate flag is a symbol of hate.

