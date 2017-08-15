Small plane stages emergency landing on US 441 in Jackson County

A small single-engine plane caused a slight traffic backup on Tuesday when it had to stage an emergency landing on U.S. 441 near Nicholson, Ga.

The plane experienced an engine failure and made an emergency landing on U.S. 441 near Cabin Creek Road.

The plane is now off the highway, but traffic is still slow in the area. No injuries were reported.

