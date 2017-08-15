Police: Man caught after bank robbery in Alpharetta

Police say a man was quickly captured after robbing a bank in Alpharetta.

The man walked into a SunTrust Bank and took cash from the bank and a customer, according to a spokesperson with the Alpharetta Police Department.

The spokesperson says officers were already nearby on patrol, thus he was captured within 10 minutes on a nearby street.

The identity of the suspect has not been released by authorities.

