Thieves steal dozens of guns from Forsyth County store

The Cumming Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating after thieves stole dozens of guns from a pawn shop in Forsyth County.

Five masked men are seen on surveillance video breaking into the front door of Forsyth County Pawn early on Aug. 11. It's a store that's been targeted before.

ATF Special Agent Nero Priester said 66 guns were stolen this time.

"It's just another burglary in a rash of burglaries that we’ve had in the state of Georgia in the past couple of years," he said.

"Unfortunately Georgia led the nation last year in number of firearms dealer thefts and the total number of guns that were stolen. It's just an unfortunate trend that we’re dealing with right now," he said.

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. The ATF doesn't offer a reward for every case.

"We generally pick the burglaries that are difficult to solve and we elicit the public's help in trying to solve those," said Priester. "The guys were masked, it’s not a lot of information right now so we’re trying to get help from the video.”

Forsyth County Pawn was targeted in December. Six people were arrested and several guns were recovered. One person remains on the run.

"We just wish they would stop because they are putting very dangerous weapons on the street," said Deputy Chief Aletha Barrett with the Cumming Police Department. "This is a very small business owner and so it puts a financial strain on her."

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

