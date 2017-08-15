Plane crash-lands, catches fire in Cherokee County

A small plane crash landed and caught fire in Cherokee County Tuesday.

An instructor and student flew about 200 ft. into the air before the plane lost power, according to a spokesperson with the Cherokee County Fire Department.

The spokesperson says the instructor took over to land the plane, putting it down on a hill. However, the plane rolled about 50 ft. down the hill, hitting a fence, which is when the aircraft burst into flames.

Both the instructor and student were able to escape through a door before the plane caught fire, according to the spokesperson.

They were not injured, but still taken to the hospital as a precaution.

