Man found dead after house fire in College Park

A man was found dead after a house fire in College Park Tuesday.

The fire occurred in the 6200 block of Ponderosa Court.

A spokesperson with the Fulton County Fire Department says the 40 to 50-year-old man was found dead in an upstairs bedroom.

The spokesperson says the cause of the fire hasn't been determined yet.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.