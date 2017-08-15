Opinions mixed on statue of Confederate soldier at Atlanta park

The city of Atlanta hasn't taken action days after Piedmont Park's Peace Monument was defaced.

Several people are calling on the city to remove the statue of a Confederate soldier. Others want the monument restored.

Situated at the entrance to the park near 14th Street is the monument, built in 1911.

A CBS46 has learned that the statue was commissioned by the Gate City Guard, a group who traveled from the north and south to restore unity after the Civil War.

The monument shows an angel extending an olive branch to the Confederate solider. Now, much of the statue is covered in red paint after a group protesting the violence in Charlottesville damaged it.

Some people say walking by the statue is uncomfortable.

The city of Atlanta owns the statue. CBS46 asked them if they'll restore or remove it. They said they are still sorting through their options.

John Green, a former commander of the Gate City Guard, tells CBS46 that his group, the same group that built the statue more than 105 years ago, will raise funds to restore it.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.