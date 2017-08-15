Klansman denied application to set cross on fire at Stone Mountain

A Georgia Klansman has been denied an application to set a cross on fire at Stone Mountain.More >
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
Police say someone was shot in Lithonia late Monday. The shooting was reported around 8:15 p.m. and occurred in the 1200 block of South Deshon Road.More >
Police say a man was shot in DeKalb County late Monday. The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Wesley Chapel Road.More >
Brad Clement, the man accused of concealing the death of a military veteran, was denied bond during a court appearance Friday morning after his arrest in DeKalb County on Thursday.More >
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >
Deputies responding to a suspicious call in Newton County led to the discovery of a woman's body on Saturday.More >
Did you realize that the state of Georgia is ranked near the bottom in the U.S. in terms of median household income? Check out the poorest counties in the state.More >
