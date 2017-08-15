Klansman denied application to set cross on fire at Stone Mountain

A Georgia Klansman has been denied an application to set a cross on fire at Stone Mountain.

CBS46 was able to obtain a permit application filled out by Ku Klux Klan member Joey Hobbs just three months ago. Except he didn't want to hold a rally, he wanted to set a cross on fire.

"To commemorate the fact that the first KKK cross lighting was actually held on Stone Mountain in 1915," says Hobbs.

In our exclusive interview with Hobbs, he says burning the cross is more about Christianity than violence.

"If a riot would have ensued, I guarantee it wouldn't have been because of my men coming to start a riot," says Hobbs. "Our group has never tried to intimidate anybody...that's now what we're about."

John Bankhead, a spokesperson with the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, doesn't see it that way.

"Violence doesn't matter," says Bankhead. "It's an act of intimidation."

Hobbs' application was denied Monday.

"It's one thing to have placards and voice your opinion about something. It's another thing to take the action of burning a cross," says Bankhead.

Hobbs says the rejection violates his first amendment rights.

"As long as we're not out here killing anybody, making threats to anybody, then what we do is our business," says Hobbs.

When asked if he understood how the imagery associated with the hoods, and robes, and lighting of the cross can be offensive to so many people, Hobbs said, "I understand why they may feel that way...that goes back to misrepresentations of Klan throughout history."

CBS46 asked Bankhead why he just denied the application Monday when it was submitted in May. He says he was trying to drag it out so Hobbs wouldn't fight the denial.

In the meantime, Hobbs says he still plans on burning the cross, or lighting the cross as he puts it, just on private property.

