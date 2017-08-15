Man says he was robbed at cemetery

A man told CBS46 he was held at gunpoint at a cemetery.

His alleged attacker surprised him as he used the graveyard as a shortcut home, and now the victim's concerned this could happen to someone else.

The Carrollton man told his story only to CBS46, explaining his usual shortcut home through the cemetery almost became his final resting place.

"I wasn't going to look at his face because something in my mind started telling me if I looked at his face, he would probably shoot me," he said.

He says the mystery man with a gun and T-Shirt covering his face snuck up on him from behind, demanding cash.

"All I said to him was that I had nothing, I was dead broke," he said.

Frustrated, the would-be-crook took off empty handed, but for the victim, his fear is that this could happen to someone else potentially just visiting deceased loved ones in the graveyard.

"I don't know whether I want to go out there and take my chances again and maybe not come out alive," he said.

