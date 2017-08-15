Public schools feeling bite from charter schools in Atlanta

Traditionally it's been public schools who educate the majority of our students, but they are feeling the bite from charter schools as school choice gradually expands.

Now Atlanta Public Schools is trying to push back against the interest in charter schools.

For three weeks now, classes have been underway at Resurgence Hall, a new charter school in Fulton County.

"I feel more comfortable," says LaTanya Elliot, who chose the school for her 5-year-old grandson.

It's a charter school miles away from a public school right across the street from their home.

"Public school to me, there's just so many kids there, and the teachers can only do so much," says Elliot.

Resurgence Hall is the newest charter school added to Georgia's growing network of school choice. In 2015, there were more than 265,000 students enrolled in Georgia public charter schools.

Charter school students account for 15 percent of the total student population and Atlanta Public School leaders have taken notice.

"When we look at student enrollment, growth in charter schools, and not our neighborhood schools, and that's in part why you've seen some of the consolidations and closures," says Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Meria Carstarphen.

A total of 2 in 10 APS students are enrolled in area public charters, meaning in 2017 charter schools will educate about 10,000 Atlanta students, while APS will instruct about 48,000 children.

APS has added specialized choice schools to compete with charter interests and Carstarphen says parents need to know it.

"We know that we need seats in early childhood, people will go to those very early grade educational opportunities, and that was part of our transformation and turnaround design," says Carstarphen.

Charter schools say they are simply an option, giving parents and students more educational choices. As of right now, more than 10,000 Georgia students are on the waiting list to access that option.

A total of 23 out APS' 113 schools are deemed chronically failing and for charter leaders, it makes sense that school choice is filling the void.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.