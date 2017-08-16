Gwinnett County judge suspended for comments on Charlottesville attacks

A Gwinnett County judge has been suspended after posting comments on social media about the attacks in Charlottesville over the weekend.

Chief Magistrate Judge Kristina Hammer Blum announced the suspension of Judge James Hinkle on Tuesday, saying he posted comments, calling protesters "snowflakes with no concept of history" and "the nut cases tearing down monuments are equivalent to ISIS destroying history."

The comments were posted before a counter protester was run over.

Judge Blum says she took action to protect the integrity of the court. She issued this statement regarding the matter:

"After reviewing the Facebook posts that were brought to my attention this morning, I have suspended Judge Hinkle effective immediately while I consider the appropriate final action. As the Chief Magistrate Judge, I have made it clear to all of our judges that the Judicial Canons, as well as our internal policies, require judges to conduct themselves in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity, impartiality, and fairness of the judiciary. I consider any violation of those principles and policies to be a matter of utmost concern, and will certainly take any action necessary to enforce compliance and to maintain the integrity of this Court."

Hinkle served as mayor for the city of Grayson for 25 years before retiring in 2013. CBS46 reached out to Hinkle about his social media posts but he had no comment.

