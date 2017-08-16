Governor candidate blasted by Georgia senator for calls to remove carvings

Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
Did you realize that the state of Georgia is ranked near the bottom in the U.S. in terms of median household income? Check out the poorest counties in the state.More >
Did you realize that the state of Georgia is ranked near the bottom in the U.S. in terms of median household income? Check out the poorest counties in the state.More >
A Georgia Klansman has been denied an application to set a cross on fire at Stone Mountain.More >
A Georgia Klansman has been denied an application to set a cross on fire at Stone Mountain.More >
Deputies responding to a suspicious call in Newton County led to the discovery of a woman's body on Saturday.More >
Deputies responding to a suspicious call in Newton County led to the discovery of a woman's body on Saturday.More >