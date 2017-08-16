Governor candidate blasted by Georgia senator for calls to remove carvings

Stacey Abrams, candidate for governor of Georgia, was blasted by a state senator and fellow candidate for governor after calling for the removal of the Confederate Memorial Carving at Stone Mountain Park.

Abrams tweeted that the carvings are a "blight on our state and should be removed." She also tweeted that "Confederate monuments belong in museums where we can study and reflect on that terrible history, not in places of honor across our state." Abrams also said the carvings have no place in the state and were "paid for by the founders of the second wave of the Ku Klux Klan." She says the carvings have "no purpose other than celebration of racism, terror and division when carved."

Georgia Senator Michael Williams who represents Georgia's 27th District, which encompasses Forsyth County, shot back, saying Abrams is only attempting to incite racial division.

In a press release, Williams says Abrams attempts to remove the carving are "complete nonsense". He also accuses Abrams of attempting to "change the media coverage of her supporters shouting down her opponent for having white skin."

Read the complete press release below:

Democrat candidate Stacey Abrams’ call to blast the face off Stone Mountain is complete nonsense. This is nothing more than a desperate attempt to change the media coverage of her supporters shouting down her opponent for having white skin. Once again, the media is rushing to aide their most liberal allies and ignore racists in the Democrat Party.”



Williams continued, “I want to know where Stacey draws the line. Will she demand we blow up the Jefferson Memorial and knock down the Washington Monument? Let me make myself clear: I do not support defacing Stone Mountain or any of our monuments and I do not support rewriting Georgia’s history.”



In closing, Williams stated, “Stacey’s reckless statement provides more insight into why the House Democrat Caucus rejected her hand-picked successor. All Georgians should reject her campaign intended to incite racial division!”

