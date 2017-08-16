Teen disappears after leaving for school on Monday

Police in Union City are searching for a 15 year-old girl who was reported missing after not returning home from school on Monday.

Jonnaya Taylor, 15, was last seen Monday morning leaving for school and never returned home.

She stands about 5'5" tall and weighs about 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, black shoes and a navy blue sweater. She was also carrying a black and white book bag.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Union City Police Department at 770-515-7835.

