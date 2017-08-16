Teen disappears after leaving for school on Monday

Police in Union City are searching for a 15 year-old girl who was reported missing after not returning home from school on Monday.More >
A man was found dead after a house fire in College Park Tuesday.More >
In less than two weeks Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium will open its doors to thousands of eager fans.More >
Traditionally it's been public schools who educate the majority of our students, but they are feeling the bite from charter schools as school choice gradually expands.More >
The city of Atlanta hasn't taken action days after Piedmont Park's Peace Monument was defaced. Several people are calling on the city to remove the statue of a Confederate soldier.More >
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
Did you realize that the state of Georgia is ranked near the bottom in the U.S. in terms of median household income? Check out the poorest counties in the state.More >
A Georgia Klansman has been denied an application to set a cross on fire at Stone Mountain.More >
Deputies responding to a suspicious call in Newton County led to the discovery of a woman's body on Saturday.More >
