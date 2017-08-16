Man tweets pictures of father walking him to kindergarten, college

A tweet featuring pictures of a man being walked to his first day of kindergarten and his first day of college by his father is making waves on social media after being retweeted tens of thousands of times.

Charles Brockman III tweeted the picture that has been retweeted over 63,000 times and has nearly 300,000 likes. It shows Brockman's father walking him to his first day of kindergarten and then years later, walking him to his move in day of college. He also thanks his father in the tweet.

Brockman's profile says he is a six-time National Jr. Olympic Hurdle champion from Plano, Texas and is an incoming freshman at Mississippi State University.

From the first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you dad. pic.twitter.com/IpbudBIgdp — Charles Brockman III (@TheOnlyCharlesB) August 13, 2017

