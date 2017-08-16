Property values rise equating to higher tax bills in Cobb County

Tax bills are on the way in Cobb County and many homeowners will have to shell out a few more bucks this year.

The reason is not because of the millage rate. That stayed the same. It's because of the improving economy. Property values are up in the county and that translates to higher taxes.

The county expects to collect nearly $730 million in tax revenue this year, about $52 million more than last year. Cobb County Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson says the county's tax digest is up 6.5%, the highest in Cobb County history.

If you have a mortgage on a home in the county, any increase will be rolled into your monthly payment.

When you get you tax bills this week, keep in mind that the payment is due on October 15. Because the date falls on a Sunday, you will get an extra day to pay.

