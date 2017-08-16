Property values rise equating to higher tax bills in Cobb County

Tax bills are on the way in Cobb County and many homeowners will have to shell out a few more bucks this year.More >
Tax bills are on the way in Cobb County and many homeowners will have to shell out a few more bucks this year.More >
Georgia residents and activists are finally getting what they've been demanding for months, a face-to-face town hall meeting with a member of our congressional delegation.More >
Georgia residents and activists are finally getting what they've been demanding for months, a face-to-face town hall meeting with a member of our congressional delegation.More >
A woman believed to be in grave danger after she walked away from an adult care facility in Cobb County on Sunday has been located.More >
A woman believed to be in grave danger after she walked away from an adult care facility in Cobb County on Sunday has been located.More >
A drive was held Saturday at Sprayberry High School in Marietta in hopes of collecting homecoming dresses for students at the school who are unable to afford them.More >
A drive was held Saturday at Sprayberry High School in Marietta in hopes of collecting homecoming dresses for students at the school who are unable to afford them.More >
The Georgia Cyclone roller coaster closed in July, but Six Flags Over Georgia is wasting no time preparing for the new ride that is expect to arrive in its place.More >
The Georgia Cyclone roller coaster closed in July, but Six Flags Over Georgia is wasting no time preparing for the new ride that is expect to arrive in its place.More >
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
A Gwinnett County judge has been suspended after posting comments on social media about the attacks in Charlottesville over the weekend.More >
A Gwinnett County judge has been suspended after posting comments on social media about the attacks in Charlottesville over the weekend.More >
A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
Did you realize that the state of Georgia is ranked near the bottom in the U.S. in terms of median household income? Check out the poorest counties in the state.More >
Did you realize that the state of Georgia is ranked near the bottom in the U.S. in terms of median household income? Check out the poorest counties in the state.More >