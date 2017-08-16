Man caught on camera installing card skimmer on ATM machine

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community after a man was caught on surveillance camera installing a card skimmer on an ATM machine at a bank in McDonough.

The department says the suspect, believed to be Alexandru Tomescu, a Romanian man who was arrested in Florida in 2015 and 2016 for committing similar crimes, placed a financial transaction card skimmer on the machine at Heritage Bank on Highway 20 West.

Tomescu was arrested in Florida in February, 2015 for installing a similar device on an ATM machine and was also wanted for committing a similar crime at another Florida bank in January of 2015.

If you have seen Tomescu or have any information on his whereabouts, you're urged to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 770-288-7100.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office offers tips to avoid being a victim of an ATM card skimmer.

They say always check the ATM machine before use. Look for anything that appears to be different or unusual. In the Facebook post below, check out examples of ATM machines that may have card skimmers installed or may be compromised in some way.

