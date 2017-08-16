Man convicted in Roswell double homicide posts selfie from prison

Jeffrey Hazelwood, the man serving life in prison after being found guilty in the murder of two teenagers behind a Roswell Publix location, posted a selfie to Instagram while inside the facility.

Hazelwood posted the selfie on his account last week and officials at Baldwin State Prison in Milledgeville are unsure how he obtained the cell phone used to take the picture. Cell phones are not allowed at the facility.

Hazelwood was charged with fatally shooting Natalie Henderson and Carter Davis, behind a Publix grocery store in Roswell in the Summer of 2016. The Fulton County Medical Examiner said the two teenagers each died from a single gunshot wound to the head. He plead guilty but cited mental illness in May and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

A delivery driver discovered the bodies behind the Publix on Woodstock Road. Police said their bodies were on the ground by two vehicles. Police said Hazelwood used Henderson's debit card at an area gas station after the alleged killings.

Hazelwood said he approached the car and pointed a gun at the victims, forcing them out of the car, Bennett said. Hazelwood said he became scared of Davis, so he shot him in the head, Bennett testified.

The detective said Hazelwood then said he forced Henderson, who was partially clothed, to remove the rest of her clothing. He claimed he then sexually assaulted her. The autopsy report, however, said there was no sign of sexual trauma.

The Georgia Prison Commission provided CBS46 with a copy of the selfie Hazelwood took while in prison.

