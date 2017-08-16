Brookhaven offers free solar eclipse glasses to residents

Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.

Brookhaven residents, have you gotten your glasses for the solar eclipse?

If not, don’t worry, the city of Brookhaven has you covered. Brookhaven is offering free eclipse glasses to residents on a first come, first serve basis.

The glasses are now available, and all you have to do is sign a waiver. The limit is one pair per resident. You can pick up the glasses at City Hall located at 4362 Peachtree Road, the Lynwood Rec. Center located at 3360 Osborne Road and at the Briarwood Rec. Center located at 2235 Briarwood Way.

If supplies run out, the American Astronomical Society has provided a list of approved vendors and products bearing the appropriate classification and can be found HERE.

Brookhaven will begin to experience a near-total eclipse at approximately 1:05 p.m., with a peak at 2:36 p.m. with approximately 97.5 percent coverage of the sun.

