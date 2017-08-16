CBS46 shares on Instagram everything you need to know for the solar eclipse

The next solar eclipse is being projected for Monday, August 21, 2017.

According to the American Astronomical Society and Time.com, the last one to touch the U.S. was in 1979, making a solar eclipse sighting a rarity.

CBS46 posted on Instagram the basic things you need to know for the eclipse and how you can stay protected from possible damages from the light.

