Kroger donates shoes, clothes to Salvation Army's Adult Rehab Center

The Salvation Army received dozens of pallets of clothes and shoes from Kroger for their Adult Rehabilitation Center.

Kroger's Atlanta Division donated 45 pallets.

“Kroger is proud to partner with the Salvation Army through this donation,” says Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “We’re excited to contribute to an exceptional organization that works tirelessly to help those in need. We hope this donation will help the Salvation Army continue its great work.”

The Adult Rehabilitation Center offers residential housing, work, group and individual therapy.

“We are overwhelmed with the generosity of Kroger,” says Major Michael Vincent, administrator of the Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center. “Kroger has a huge heart for helping people. This donation will have a tremendous impact in our community.”

