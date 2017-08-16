Atlanta airport's Uber, Lyft passengers discover long walk to new pick-up area

Atlanta’s airport rolled out its temporary ride-sharing pickup/drop-off area Wednesday, adding an extra three to five minutes of walking time for Uber and Lyft passengers.

“That’s my exercise for today,” said Atlanta resident Bruce Rivas, who just returned from a trip with his father.

Business traveler Ashley Rogers said she, too, felt like she got a workout after picking up her luggage from baggage claim.

“The walk was long,” said Rogers. “I wasn’t expecting it to be that long with all this stuff I have.”

Until today, ride-sharing passengers were picked up in the same location as everyone else -- curbside outside the terminals. Construction of a new curbside canopy, however, prompted airport officials to temporarily move the ride-sharing area to the economy lots of both the North and South terminals, just beyond the parking garages.

Airport workers were on hand Wednesday to help guide confused Uber and Lyft drivers to the new pickup/drop-off areas.

Passengers told CBS46 News the walk from baggage claim to the new ride-sharing area was clearly marked. Some worried the distance might be a problem for people with mobility issues.

“Maybe they’ll make some type of exception for that,” said Uber driver Tammy Tanner. “I’m sure they’ll work that plan out so they don’t have to travel so far.”

Airport spokesman Reese McCranie said the airport is working with the airlines to make sure passengers who’ve arranged for mobility assistance will have an escort all the way to the ride-sharing area.

He said more signage and better lighting are in the works. The new ride-sharing system will remain in effect, McCranie said, for an estimated 18 months, until the canopy construction is complete.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.