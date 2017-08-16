North Georgia town all shook up over Elvis

The sounds of small town USA are classic.

In Cornelia, Georgia, where the big red apple is king, people know there’s one day in August when a new king comes to town. You see, everyone loves a good tribute, and on this day more than a dozen Elvis tribute artists performed before die hard fans commemorating the King in a tiny town in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains with a population of 4,200.

It’s an emotional experience for the young.

“I love him,” Elvis fan Cheyanne Whitehead said.

And young at heart.

“He’s cute,” Elvis Fan Willene Stewart said.

Some can’t help falling in love, others have suspicious minds, but most who come here are, you guessed it, all shook up.

“You wouldn’t think that voice would come out of him, but it does,” Whitehead said.

Sixteen-year-old Whitehead made the trip from South Carolina and wouldn’t miss it for the world. Her boyfriend is one of the performers, 17-year-old hunk Jacob Eder.

“Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah,” Whitehead said.

Eder as Elvis is as new as their relationship. He’s been paying tribute to the King for only a year.

“He had the moves, he had the voice, he had the hair, he had the look,” Elvis fan Sabrina Frederick said.

“But do you see how many peoples are here? They love this,” Whitehead said.

“All I’m trying to do is make him proud, make Elvis proud,” Eder said.

But make no mistake, every Elvis that takes this stage is a king.

“Big E is king on this day,” Elvis fan Judy Commander said.

“I think this is one of the best contests there is in the country,” Elvis tribute artist Damon Hendrix said.

And so the story goes, even in the smallest of towns the love for Elvis lives on, at least one day a year.

