Several students pepper sprayed during fight at school

As many as five students were pepper sprayed during a fight at a DeKalb County school on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Eagle Woods Academy on Shadow Rock Drive in Lithonia.

Not many details are known about the incident, including who actually pepper sprayed the students. It is unclear if school security was involved.

Emergency units were called out to the school to administer medical attention.

