Newnan Dwarf House to be re-designed, renamed

The first of 11 Chick-fil-A Dwarf Houses throughout the country will soon be re-designed and renamed.

The newly-renovated Newnan Dwarf House will open August 21 under the new name of Truett’s Chick-fil-A.

Truett’s Chick-fil-A will introduce new menu items, including Loaded Southern Waffle Potato Fries, Battered Pickles and Crispy Sprouts.

The manager of the restaurant is in the process of hiring close to 220 team members to prepare for the grand opening later this month. The positions include both full-time and part-time positions which consists of leadership positions focused on talent, training, and administrative support.

Anyone interested in learning more or applying can visit www.truettschickfila.wyckwyre.com.

