Scott Harsh named new president of Greater Atlanta Christian School

Greater Atlanta Christian School will soon have a new president- their third in 50 years.

Dr. David Fincher announced he would be stepping down from the school presidency effective July 1, 2018. The school's Board of Trustees has selected GAC's current Academic Vice President Scott Harsh to succeed Fincher.

“Scott has worked tirelessly for GAC’s mission and has been the force behind many of GAC’s innovative initiatives. His wife, Teresa, and their children are already loved throughout the GAC family. The Board found Scott’s godly spirit and humility powerful attributes: he is ready to listen, grow, and advance GAC at the threshold of her second 50 years.”

Fincher will move into a Chancellor role at the close of the 2017-18 school year, overseeing specific projects for the Board, offering advisement, and advancing some key initiatives of the strategic plan.

Harsh, 46, has served the school for 21 years as teacher, principal, and in other key leadership roles.

