Powerball jackpot soars to $430M for Wednesday's drawing

Wednesday night could the night you become a millionaire in as little as 60 seconds.

The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $430 million. The jackpot began rolling over in June and has rolled 18 times.

This week was the first time in history that both Powerball and Mega Millions games had prizes over the $300 million mark. One single winner in Illinois won the $393 million Mega Million jackpot held August 11. That jackpot was the fifth largest jackpot in the game's 15-year history.

Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $430 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $273 million.

