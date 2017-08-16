Walton Co. Sheriff Joseph Chapman begins 30 day suspension

Gov. Nathan Deal has suspended Walton County Sheriff Joseph Chapman for 30 days following an investigation into his May 2016 arrest in Florida.

Walton County Sheriff Joseph Chapman began his 30-day suspension on Wednesday.

According to Walton County Commission Chairman Kevin Little confirmed that Chapman will receive pay during his suspension. Little also said Judge John Ott has appointed Chief Deputy Keith Brooks as the interim sheriff while Chapman serves his suspension.

The following statement was released:

As it relates to the Governor’s suspension of a sheriff based on an investigation of “criminal charges, alleged misconduct in office, or alleged incapacity,” such a suspension is with pay unless the sheriff is convicted of a felony. See, O.C.G.A. §§ 15-16-26, 45-5-6. Therefore, Sheriff Chapman’s suspension is with pay. The Walton County Board of Commissioners has no role in the Governor’s suspension of Sheriff Chapman or whether the suspension is with or without pay as those issues are governed by state law.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and the investigative committee appointed recommended that Gov. Nathan Deal suspend Chapman for 30 days.

Surveillance video showed Chapman and Major Kipling Mercer get into a scuffle last May. Both men were arrested.

Our investigation found they never reported the incident to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council within 15 days as required. And that was concerning to some Walton County residents.

“Yeah that is troubling that he didn’t do that. That’s not the right thing to do,” resident Javier Landers said.

“Yeah he should have reported it, but you know things happen,” resident Codi Richardson said.

“If it were me or any ordinary citizens, it just wouldn't be swept under the rug,” resident Johnny Walker said.

Attorney General Chris Carr investigated the incident and according to a letter he sent to the governor, "Sheriff Chapman indicated to the committee that he regretted not having reported this matter to P.O.S.T. at an earlier time, but stated he was unaware of the 15-day reporting requirement."

“I think that it’s a crying shame that anybody in political office is not straight up and they do corrupt things,” Walker said.

The attorney general’s letter goes on to say, "The committee reached its decision based on Sheriff Chapman’s conduct…and on his decision to delay reporting the arrest to P.O.S.T."

So CBS46 went to the sheriff’s office for comment, but Chapman was unavailable and has not made a statement about his 30-day suspension.

“I’d have to put my faith in the committee that they did the right thing,” Walker said.

The Sheriff’s suspension will take effect on Wednesday, August 16. CBS46 asked the governor’s office if the suspension will be with or without pay and a spokesperson said it’s a county decision.

In addition, P.O.S.T. is investigating the incident and could take up the issue in October.

The investigative committee was formed to investigate criminal charges, alleged misconduct in office or alleged incapacity and consisted of Carr, Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch and McDuffie County Sheriff Logan Marshal.

The committee recommended a 30-day suspension after it completed its investigation.

