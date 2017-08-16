Video released of armed robbery at gas station

Atlanta Police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery that took place at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway, August 8.

The victim told police he went to open the door for an unknown male after the male knocked on the door. When he opened the door, two unknown males wearing all black and red bandanas around their face walked inside the store.

One of the men, who was short and chubby with dreads and a small tattoo under his left eye, pulled out a small black handgun and pointed it at the victim. He then demanded he open the protective glass door leading to the area behind the cash register.

The victim informed the male it was already open and the males opened the cash register and took the money that was inside.

The victim stated both males then ran out of the store and were last seen running southbound through a cut leading to the apartments located at 671 University Ave SW.

The victim told police the father of the male who had the gun was a former employee at the store and was let go.

If you have any information regarding this crime, contact police.

