Yellow app being called Tinder for teens

Yellow - like the color. The app is described as a way to "meet new friends and have fun with them" but some fear using it could lead to a lot more.

CBS46 found that Yellow targets teens as young as 13 years old and some say it's just like the dating app Tinder. On yellow, you can swipe right if you like what you see and left if you don't. If it's a match, you're free to start chatting.

CBS46 spoke with some parents who hadn't even heard of the app, which is now making the rounds amongst teens.

"I don't know," said mother Brandi Jackson. "Times have just changed. There's a lot of freedom out there for these kids and it's too much."

CBS46 found that all you have to do to sign up is give your name, birthday and phone number. If you're a minor, the app says you need parental consent but there's no way to verify that consent.

Once on the app, there's even a way to go live. We've learned that yellow is location based and Dekalb County police believe it poses a real threat.

"There's not a lot of checks and balances in place," said Detective Erin Gibbs.

"I would say it wouldn't be safe at all for a young person that isn't being monitored."

Detective Gibbs said predators can easily create a fake page and start chatting with your teens.

People put up fake pictures all the time," she said. "Just when I was looking at it, adults are already on there.19-20 year old, so if you're 12 and 13 it's an absolutely inappropriate relationship already."

Dekalb County police advise parents to speak about potential risk when using Yellow.

