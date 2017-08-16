Southbound lanes on Fulton Industrial Blvd temporarily closed after fatal wreck

Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
A Gwinnett County judge has been suspended after posting comments on social media about the attacks in Charlottesville over the weekend.More >
A Gwinnett County judge has been suspended after posting comments on social media about the attacks in Charlottesville over the weekend.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >
The Cumming Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating after thieves stole dozens of guns from a pawn shop in Forsyth County.More >
The Cumming Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating after thieves stole dozens of guns from a pawn shop in Forsyth County.More >