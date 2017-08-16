Southbound lanes on Fulton Industrial Blvd temporarily closed after fatal wreck

Southbound lanes on Fulton Industrial Blvd temporarily closed af - CBS46 News

By Chris Price, Digital Content Producer
FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Southbound lanes of Fulton Industrial Boulevard have been closed after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

The victim, who was a 48-year-old woman, has not been identified.

The driver remained on the scene.

An investigation is ongoing, and we will update this story with more information as it comes in.

