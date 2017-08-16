Gwinnett judge suspended, resigns after calling protesters 'snowflakes'

Judge James Hinkle resigned from his position as part time Magistrate with the Gwinnett County Magistrate Court on Tuesday, August 16.

Chief Magistrate Kristina Blum offered this statement on the incident:

For 14 years, Judge Hinkle has dutifully served this Court. He is a lifelong public servant and former Marine. However, he has acknowledged that his statements on social media have disrupted the mission of this Court, which is to provide justice for all. I have accepted Judge Hinkle’s resignation. My decision to accept Judge Hinkle’s resignation is not a comment on his personal opinions; he is entitled to those. While, thankfully, our Constitution protects the right of all citizens to express their opinions, Judges are held to a more stringent standard by the Judicial Canons. Rule 1.2 (A) of the Georgia Code of Judicial Conduct, Promoting Public Confidence in the Judiciary, expressly provides: “Judges shall act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary.” Under this heightened standard, the right of the public to a judiciary free from even the appearance of bias takes priority over any Judge’s necessarily limited right to individual expression while serving in that office.

Hinkle was originally suspended by Blum for his controversial comments on social media, comparing protesters toppling Confederate monuments to ISIS and also calling them "snowflakes" with "no concept of history."

The reason for the initial suspension was that "our internal policies require judges to conduct themselves in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity, impartiality and fairness of the judiciary," according to another statement by Blum.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.