Decomposed body found identified as missing grandmother - CBS46 News

Decomposed body found identified as missing grandmother

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Price, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Atlanta Police Department Source: Atlanta Police Department
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Police have confirmed a decomposed body that was found off the side of Interstate 20 westbound lanes in DeKalb County is missing grandmother, Millicent Williams.

It was found near State Route 260 and Glenwood Avenue.

Family members reported Williams missing and when officers arrived at her Decatur home they found blood inside. Her grandson, Gregory Anthony Williams was charged with murder, kidnapping, theft, and assault.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46