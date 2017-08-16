Decomposed body found off I-20 in Dekalb County - CBS46 News

Decomposed body found off I-20 in Dekalb County

By Chris Price, Digital Content Producer
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Police report a decomposed body was found off the side of Interstate 20 westbound lanes in Dekalb County.

It was found near State Route 260 and Glenwood Avenue.

