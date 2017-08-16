Decomposed body found off I-20 in DeKalb County identified as missing grandmother

Police have confirmed a decomposed body that was found off the side of Interstate 20 westbound lanes in DeKalb County is missing grandmother, Millicent Williams.

It was found near State Route 260 and Glenwood Avenue.

Family members reported Williams missing and when officers arrived at her Decatur home they found blood inside. Her grandson, Gregory Anthony Williams was charged with murder, kidnapping, theft, and assault.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.