Man dies after jumping off historic bridge and drowning in Chattahoochee River

Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a report of a 21-year-old man unaccounted for in the Chattahoochee River at Settles Bridge Park Wednesday evening.

The man was at the river with two other friends and was jumping into the water from the old bridge structure.

According to his friends, he appeared to be in distress upon resurfacing.

One of his friends called the police at 5:27 p.m. while the other jumped in to save him. The friend who jumped in to find him made contact with the victim about 100 yards downstream from the bridge.

Several agencies worked together to find the victim when they arrived at the scene.

Gwinnett Fire Swift Water Rescue Team found him at 6:18 p.m.

He was found two feet beneath the surface and was caught by tree debris underwater in a 10-foot deep area.

Rescue teams removed him from the water and performed CPR and other advanced resuscitation measures on him while in the boat.

He was transported to the hospital immediately upon reaching the shore and pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Officials released a press statement following the incident, warning other residents that it is illegal to climb on that specific bridge, which is identified as a historic structure. The statement also advised people to utilize life jackets, which none of the three friends were wearing.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.