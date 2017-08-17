Story homers twice in Rockies' 17-2 win over Braves

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

Trevor Story had two homers and a career-high six RBIs, Jon Gray pitched six strong innings, and the Colorado Rockies broke out of an offensive slump in a big way to beat the Atlanta Braves 17-2 on Wednesday night.

Mark Reynolds also homered and drove in four runs, and DJ LeMahieu had his fifth four-hit game of the season for the Rockies.

Gerardo Parra added three hits and four RBIs for the Rockies, who finished the night one run shy of their season-high.

Gray (5-2) allowed two runs and five hits to win for the second time in three starts this month.

Leading 6-0, the Rockies broke the game open with a five-run fourth. Para's one-out single put runners at the corners and chased Mike Foltynewicz (10-8). Reynold's hit Luke Jackson's first pitch over the center-field wall for his 25th home run and Story had a two-run shot later in the inning.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.