Petitions circulate to remove Confederate monuments in metro Atlanta

As a nationwide push to remove Confederate monuments across the U.S. continues, petitions are circulating in hopes of removing those standing in metro Atlanta.

The Confederate monument in Decatur Square is one of those several area residents want to come down. A petition that has nearly 2,000 signatures is circulating in hopes of removing the monument. The monument was built in 1908, more than 40 years after the Civil War ended. The initials C.S.A. are engraved all around the monument, which stands for Confederate States of America.

Writing engraved on the monument praises Confederate soldiers and some people believe the war is a part of Georgia's history and should stay.

Although a petition is circulating, it won't be that easy to get approval for its removal. State law prohibits the removal of such statues, all part of an agreement to get the Confederate flag off Georgia's state flag. That law was passed in 2001.

The monument was built at a time when Jim Crow laws were fully enforced and people say the monument is a sign of racism.

"It should just be taken down," says DeKalb County resident Brandon Williams. "Within this society everybody is saying that everybody is equal and everything but you turn around and it's not that way."

Although Decatur's Confederate monument is owned by DeKalb County, state law would take precedent over any county law or ordinance.

The Decatur statue is just one of several across metro Atlanta as the debate continues for their removal. There are 174 publicly-supported spaces across the state dedicated to the Confederacy. Others in metro Atlanta include:

Confederate Memorial Carving at Stone Mountain Park

The Obelisk at Oakland Cemetery

The Peace Monument in Piedmont Park

The John Brown statue at the State Capitol

Confederate Brigadier General Alfred Iverson Jr. Monument

Eternal Flame of the Confederacy Monument in Atlanta

The Confederate memorial in McDonough

Nathan Bedford Forrest Monument, Myrtle Hill Cemetery in Rome

Also, Atlanta's Joseph E. Brown Middle School is named for the former Governor of Georgia who was a strong Confederate supporter.

