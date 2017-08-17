Metro Atlanta woman invents gloves designed for safety

Two separate crashes along I-285 in Fulton County, one involving a fatality, has traffic backed up for miles.More >
It's always dangerous when police officers stand in the middle of the road directing traffic, but a metro Atlanta woman has invented a product that hopes to help keep those officers safe.More >
Atlanta Police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery that took place at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway, August 8.More >
Ambassador Andrew Young sees the actions happening in Charlottesville, Virginia and around the country as similar to the civil rights marches of his day.More >
The app is described as a way to "meet new friends and have fun with them" but some fear using it could lead to a lot more.More >
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a report of a 21-year-old man unaccounted for in the Chattahoochee River at Settles Bridge Park Wednesday evening.More >
A Gwinnett County judge suspended after posting comments on social media about the attacks in Charlottesville over the weekend has resigned.More >
A Florida woman is facing child abuse and DUI charges after driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit with a toddler in the back seat, according to police.More >
