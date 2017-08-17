Men allegedly use stolen credit cards in snack food shopping spree

Police in DeKalb County are looking for two men accused of stealing credit cards out of a vehicle and using them to purchase hundreds of dollars worth of snack foods from an area Sam's Club location.

The suspects allegedly broke into a vehicle in the parking lot of an L.A. Fitness location in Conyers. After obtaining credit cards, police say the suspects made their way to the Sam's Club location in Lithonia.

Surveillance video shows the two men pull into the Sam's Club parking lot in a silver Ford Explorer. They're next captured in the check out line with a pallet full of snack foods before getting back into the Explorer and taking off.

This is the second such crime in the last week in metro Atlanta involving stolen credit cards to purchase food from a Sam's Club location. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man and woman accused of committing a similar crime at the Sam's Club location on Fischer Road in Sharpsburg.

They're seen on surveillance camera leaving the store with a cartload of items.

If you have any information on either of these crimes, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

