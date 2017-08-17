Two crashes, one fatal snarling traffic on I-285 in Fulton County

Two separate crashes along I-285 in Fulton County, one involving a fatality, has traffic backed up for miles.

GDOT reports the fatal crash occurred on southbound I-285 near Washington Road. The accident involved four vehicles and forced the closure of three of four lanes along the roadway.

Traffic is at a complete standstill as a result. GDOT reports that crash isn't expected to be cleared until 8 a.m.

GDOT also reports 2 of 4 lanes are shut down on NB I-285 near Camp Creek Parkway. No word on if any injuries were sustained. No word on when that crash will be cleared.

