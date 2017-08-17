All lanes blocked on EB I-20 in Douglas County - CBS46 News

All lanes blocked on EB I-20 in Douglas County

By WGCL Digital Team
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A crash has forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Lee Road in Douglas County.

The crash involves two vehicles, one of which flipped over during the accident. A huge backup is being reported in the area.

It is unclear if any injuries have been sustained.

