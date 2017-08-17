All lanes blocked on EB I-20 in Douglas County

Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a report of a 21-year-old man unaccounted for in the Chattahoochee River at Settles Bridge Park Wednesday evening.More >
A Gwinnett County judge suspended after posting comments on social media about the attacks in Charlottesville over the weekend has resigned.More >
Police report a decomposed body was found off the side of Interstate 20 westbound lanes in DeKalb County.More >
