Sources say teacher shoots self at Lithia Springs school

CBS46 has learned that a teacher shot themselves at Lithia Springs High School Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department says the injury happened on the school grounds and involved a firearm but no additional information was given. No students were involved or at risk as a result of the shooting.

No word on the condition of the teacher and no identity has been given.

The school is canceled for the day and is classes are expected to resume Friday morning.

CBS46 is working to gather additional information and will provide updates as new details are learned.

