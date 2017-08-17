Elementary students relocated while HVAC repairs are completed

Students at Stoneview Elementary School have been relocated while repairs are being made to the school's heating and cooling system.

The students were transported to several schools which included Southwest DeKalb High School, Miller Grove High School, and Bob Mathis Elementary after breakfast Thursday morning.

Students will be brought back to Stoneview Elementary for dismissal per the school's normal protocol. All aftercare programs have been cancelled and parents have been notified.

Parents were made aware of the situation via phone calls, and a letter will be sent home with students at dismissal.

