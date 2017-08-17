Admission to Georgia Tech guaranteed to Georgia high school valedictorians, salutatorians

Graduating seniors at accredited Georgia schools will now be guaranteed a spot at the Georgia Institute of Technology for 2018.

The Georgia Tech Scholars Program will be unveiled Thursday by University President G.P. "Bud" Peterson at an event at Gilmer High School in Ellijay.

“Georgia Tech has a long track record of partnering with Georgia K-12 schools to help young people prepare for college, and the Georgia Tech Scholars Program is an outgrowth of our commitment to improve college access for students from throughout the state,” Peterson said. “While we are proud of our global reputation, we are equally as proud to serve many of Georgia’s brightest undergraduate students. The Georgia Tech Scholars Program supports our ultimate goal to put a Georgia Tech education within reach of all qualified Georgia students.”

The initiative applies to students who graduate at the top of the class with more than 50 or more graduates.

Officials with the school say the new program is a continuation of Georgia Tech's commitment to benefit all Georgians and support economic development throughout the state.

“Georgia Tech is committed to recruiting and enrolling the best students from across our state, and this program is a reflection of that vision,” said Rick Clark, director of undergraduate admission. “In order for Georgia to thrive economically in the future, it’s imperative that Tech recruit, develop and graduate our state’s top talent and cultivate innovation and entrepreneurship in business, technology and engineering.”

Students interested in the Georgia Tech Scholars Program must submit an application and have successfully completed the prerequisite course work for entrance to the Institute.

