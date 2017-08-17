Man wanted for allegedly exposing himself to young girls

The Johns Creek Police Department is searching for a man accused of following two young girls home from school and then exposing himself to them at their front door.

According to the police report obtained by CBS 46, the two teens were walking home from school when they saw the man, described as having blonde hair in a bun or ponytail, sitting alone in his car. Minutes later, he was at their home talking to them through their front door while touching himself.

The girls' father came to the door to investigate but the man was gone. The family's home is in the Falls of Autry Mill subdivision.

The man is described as a white male around 25-30 years old with dirty blonde or brown hair. He possibly has a goatee and was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts. He is believed to be traveling in a dark-colored Nissan sedan, possibly an Altima.

"This is an extremely serious case," said Johns Creek Police Captain Christopher Byers. "Fortunately, we don't see this every year but we do know this is the time of year when predators are out."

So far, no arrests have been made.

