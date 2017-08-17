Confederate flag stolen from public park in Kennesaw

A Confederate flag has been stolen from a public park in Kennesaw.More >
A Confederate flag has been stolen from a public park in Kennesaw.More >
Tax bills are on the way in Cobb County and many homeowners will have to shell out a few more bucks this year.More >
Tax bills are on the way in Cobb County and many homeowners will have to shell out a few more bucks this year.More >
Georgia residents and activists are finally getting what they've been demanding for months, a face-to-face town hall meeting with a member of our congressional delegation.More >
Georgia residents and activists are finally getting what they've been demanding for months, a face-to-face town hall meeting with a member of our congressional delegation.More >
A woman believed to be in grave danger after she walked away from an adult care facility in Cobb County on Sunday has been located.More >
A woman believed to be in grave danger after she walked away from an adult care facility in Cobb County on Sunday has been located.More >
A drive was held Saturday at Sprayberry High School in Marietta in hopes of collecting homecoming dresses for students at the school who are unable to afford them.More >
A drive was held Saturday at Sprayberry High School in Marietta in hopes of collecting homecoming dresses for students at the school who are unable to afford them.More >
Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.More >
Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.More >
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a report of a 21-year-old man unaccounted for in the Chattahoochee River at Settles Bridge Park Wednesday evening.More >
Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a report of a 21-year-old man unaccounted for in the Chattahoochee River at Settles Bridge Park Wednesday evening.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >